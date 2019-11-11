Survey reveals how Americans really feel about Thanksgiving

San Antonio – A classic tradition for many Americans is to celebrate Thanksgiving with a big meal with family.

A new Instacart survey of more than 2,000 U.S. adults reveals how Americans truly feel about Thanksgiving.

First, we start with the question, “To host or not to host?”

While 80% of adults in the U.S. have hosted a Thanksgiving according to the poll, 21% admit they have pretended to enjoy it.

Also, 59% of Americans say they prefer to host so they can make the dishes they like.

Another interesting result is what some people would give up to avoid hosting.

For instance, 40% of millennials would rather give up sex for a month than host, 42% of men would rather give up watching football for a month than be responsible for cooking and 29% of Americans would rather give up their phone for a month.

As far as the menu, 68% of Americans secretly dislike a classic Thanksgiving food but eat it anyway.

According to the Instacart survey, canned cranberry sauce is the most hated food at 29%.

That is followed by green bean casserole at 24%, sweet potatoes at 22%, pumpkin pie at 21% and turkey at 19%.

As for the leftovers, 23% of Americans say they are not interested in saving Thanksgiving leftovers.