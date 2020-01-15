78ºF

Another restaurant in the Pearl food hall closing

The Good Kind leaving weeks after Maybelle’s departure

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Photo: The Good Kind/Yelp (Photo: The Good Kind/Yelp)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bottling Department at the Pearl is saying goodbye to another restaurant.

The Good Kind, a kiosk that sells fresh comfort food, will close on Jan. 31, the Bottling Department announced on social media.

It’s closing “after nearly 3 years of helping children and adults alike enjoy their vegetables,” the food hall wrote on Twitter.

The Good Kind’s chef/owner Tim McDiarmid will focus on the business’ Southtown location, Tim the Girl Catering and Ivy Hall Events.

It’s the second kiosk to announced its departure from the Bottling Department in the past few weeks.

Maybelle’s Donuts left its post on Dec. 31, but said its doughnuts will still be available at Bakery Lorraine locations.

