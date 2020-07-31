Tamale fans line up hours in advance for Delia’s opening in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The day has finally come - Delia’s in San Antonio is officially open and it saw some hungry tamale fans lining up as early as 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

A video from Delia’s Facebook page showed dozens of cars lined up down Hausman Road and onto the access road of Loop 1604.

The turnout for our grand opening in San Antonio has been overwhelming! THANK YOU, SAN ANTONIO! Posted by Delia's on Friday, July 31, 2020

In another video, an employee interviewed the first customer in line Friday who said until now, he had the tamales shipped from a Delia’s restaurant in the Rio Grande Valley.

We have two drive thru lines at our San Antonio location! This is the other “first” customer. Posted by Delia's on Friday, July 31, 2020

This is the first Delia’s location to open outside the Valley, where the business has been booming since 1998.

Delia’s, which is currently drive-thru only, is located at 13527 Hausman Pass and celebrated its grand opening at 7 a.m. Friday.

The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

SA Live’s Jen Struski hit up the new location a day early (lucky!) check it out below:

There are now seven Delia’s locations and they all make fresh tamales daily.

Click here to view the menu or to get frozen tamales shipped to your home.