Consumer Reports ranks best frozen meals for taste, nutrition

SAN ANTONIO – With demand for fast and easy frozen foods heating up, Consumer Reports checked out 30 meals commonly found in the grocery store for taste and nutrition to find the best.

Testers found portion sizes could be small, but most had one to one and a half cups of healthy ingredients. The highest scoring meals had mostly whole food ingredients and were lower in sodium, too.

The three that scored highest include the following:

The Unwrapped Burrito Bowl from Healthy Choice Steamers

Birds Eye Steamfresh Superfood Blends Chickpeas and Spinach

Amy’s Bowls Harvest Casserole

CR scored many of the chicken dishes lower because testers found the to taste chicken dry or chewy.