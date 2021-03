The pickle margarita is now available at Taco Cabana.

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio food favorites are coming together this spring at Taco Cabana.

The Tex-Mex chain on Thursday said it will introduce the pickle margarita — for real this time — at restaurants.

“An old April Fool’s joke is this year’s sensation,” the chain said in an Instagram post. “The Pickle Margarita has arrived at TC!”

The pickle margarita will be available for a limited time, just like its newest seasonal margaritas: strawberry mint, mango jalapeño and Love Potion.

