Blue Bell debuting new flavor, Cookies ‘n Cream Cone, that’s perfect for chocolate fans

Blue Bell will debut its newest flavor, Cookies ‘n Creme Cone, in stores starting on Thursday.

SAN ANTONIO – Chocolate lovers are in for a treat this week.

Blue Bell will debut its newest flavor, Cookies ‘n Cream Cone, in stores starting on Thursday.

The flavor is a mix of vanilla ice cream, chocolate crème-filled cookie crumbles, chocolate cone pieces covered in dark chocolate and a chocolate fudge sauce.

“Some of you will remember our Cookie Cone, which inspired this flavor,” Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing, said in a news release. “Imagine our Cookies ‘n Cream Ice Cream, then add in cone pieces and a fudgy swirl.”

“It’s an ice cream with all of the delicious ingredients of a Cookie Cone. It’s your favorite cone, but in a carton.”

Cookies ‘n Cream Cone will be available in half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

The Cookie Cone flavor from Blue Bell has not been available since 2015, and it was mostly available in school cafeterias. It debuted in 1997.

“We have heard from many of our fans on social media that the Cookie Cone was a popular lunchtime treat in school,” Robertson said. “Cookies ‘n Cream Cone is a new twist on an old favorite that we know Cookie Cone fans will enjoy.”

Ad

Blue Bell will also bring back the Cotton Candy and Orange Swirl flavors for a limited time.