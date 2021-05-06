Healthcare workers can get a free hot or iced coffee at Dunkin’ Thursday

Dunkin’ Donuts wants to thank healthcare heroes this Thursday with a free coffee.

In honor of National Nurses Day on May 6, healthcare workers in the San Antonio area who show their work ID can receive a free medium hot or iced coffee. No purchase is necessary to cash in on the deal.

“As healthcare heroes across the country continue to manage the COVID-19 crisis, here at Dunkin’, we are proud to support those on the frontlines,” the company said in a news release. “In honor of National Nurses Day, the brand is once again showing its appreciation for these heroes’ tireless efforts to keep us all healthy and safe.”

The offer excludes cold brew and nitro cold brew, and it is not valid on mobile orders.

There is a limit of one per person.