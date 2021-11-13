Where to order a Thanksgiving meal in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – It’s time to pull out the turkey and stuffing because Thanksgiving is almost here. But, if you don’t feel like cooking this year, there’s plenty of other options in the San Antonio area.
Here is a list of restaurants and stores that are offering catered Thanksgiving meals for people who don’t feel like cooking:
- Acadiana Cafe - Order a Cajun deep-fried turkey or a full holiday meal.
- Bill Miller BBQ - Holiday ordering is available in small or large quantities. Five different flavors of fresh-baked pies are also available.
- Blanco BBQ - Orders for Thanksgiving meals must be placed by Nov. 21. Guests can order à la carte or the Holiday Feast Special, which serves 15 people.
- Cracker Barrel - Heat N’ Serve Thanksgiving Feasts are available for pickup on Nov. 20 - 27. Orders require a 24-hour notice. Cracker Barrel will also be open on Thanksgiving Day.
- H-E-B - The Texas grocer has several options for full Thanksgiving meals that can be ordered for curbside pickup or delivery.
- Honey Baked Ham Co. - If you’re not a fan of turkey, you can always order a honey-baked ham. The company also has side dishes like green bean casserole and sweet potato soufflé.
- Luby’s - Holiday packages are fully customizable and are currently available to order. Pick up for holiday packages is Nov. 22-24 and will not be available on Thanksgiving Day.
- Lucy Cooper’s Texas Ice House - Orders must be placed by Nov. 23. The family meal feeds 8-10 and includes multiple sides in addition to turkey or ham.
- Maggianos Little Italy - Ordering will open up on Nov. 16 and meals will be available for pick up on Nov. 24 and 25. Guests can also pick up carryout meals on Thanksgiving and will be able to dine-in on Thanksgiving Day.
- Max and Louie’s - The cutoff time to order Thanksgiving dinner is 5 p.m. on Nov. 18. There are traditional offerings like turkey and stuffing and starters like butternut squash soup and spinach and roasted pear salad.
- Omaha Steaks - Order online and have Thanksgiving dinner delivered right to your doorstep. There will be some cooking involved but there are many different options to choose from.
- Pedrotti’s Ranch - The Thanksgiving menu at Pedrotti’s offers family meals or à la carte options. All orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
- Perry’s Steakhouse - The restaurant is offering dine-in and takeout menu options for Thanksgiving dinner.
- Rudy’s Bar-B-Q - Meals are available for curbside pick up only at certain locations due to COVID 19. Ham and turkey are both available.
- Saltgrass Steak House - Thanksgiving packages must be ordered by Nov. 23. at 3 p.m. Heating will be required. The steakhouse will also offer a dine-in Thanksgiving dinner option as well.
- Smokey Mo’s - Full Thanksgiving dinners are available for purchase as well as smoked turkey.
- Two Bros BBQ Market - Orders are open from Thanksgiving dinners and will be available for pickup on Nov. 23.
- Whole Foods - Thanksgiving orders are now open and must be placed by Nov. 23. for pick-up in store.
- Williams Sonoma - Full Thanksgiving meals are available to order, including veggie-only options.
Keep in mind some locations are not open on Thanksgiving Day and are only offering meal pickup and delivery on Nov. 24.
