Here are the stores that will be open, closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021

SAN ANTONIO – More major retailers are joining the list of businesses that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day - but several big stores in the San Antonio area will remain open.

In years past, places like Target and Walmart have remained open during the November holiday but last year during the coronavirus pandemic, these retailers chose to give their employees some much-needed time off.

That tradition appears to have carried over to the 2021 season where many stores will remain closed on Nov. 25 and reopen on Nov. 26 for Black Friday shoppers.

Stores that are open on Thanksgiving might have altered hours so be sure to check their websites for more information.

Here are the stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving:

Academy Sports + Outdoors

AT&T

Barnes and Noble

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

Costco

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Foot Locker

Gap

Half Price Books

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

IKEA

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Old Navy

Petco

Petsmart

REI

Sam’s Club

Sprint

T-Mobile

Target

TJ Maxx

Trader Joe’s

Verizon Wireless

Walmart

Here are the stores that will be open on Thanksgiving:

Bass Pro Shops

Big Lots

CVS

Dollar General

Family Dollar

Five Below

H-E-B

Michaels

Starbucks

Walgreens

Whole Foods

