Here are the stores that will be open, closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021

SAN ANTONIO – More major retailers are joining the list of businesses that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day - but several big stores in the San Antonio area will remain open.
In years past, places like Target and Walmart have remained open during the November holiday but last year during the coronavirus pandemic, these retailers chose to give their employees some much-needed time off.
That tradition appears to have carried over to the 2021 season where many stores will remain closed on Nov. 25 and reopen on Nov. 26 for Black Friday shoppers.
Stores that are open on Thanksgiving might have altered hours so be sure to check their websites for more information.
Here are the stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving:
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- AT&T
- Barnes and Noble
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy
- Costco
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Foot Locker
- Gap
- Half Price Books
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- IKEA
- JCPenney
- Kohl’s
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Old Navy
- Petco
- Petsmart
- REI
- Sam’s Club
- Sprint
- T-Mobile
- Target
- TJ Maxx
- Trader Joe’s
- Verizon Wireless
- Walmart
Here are the stores that will be open on Thanksgiving:
- Bass Pro Shops
- Big Lots
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Family Dollar
- Five Below
- H-E-B
- Michaels
- Starbucks
- Walgreens
- Whole Foods
RELATED: Kick off the holiday season with things to do around San Antonio this November