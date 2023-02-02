Dr Pepper adds Strawberries & Cream flavor to permanent lineup

SAN ANTONIO – Dr Pepper has added a new flavored soda to its permanent lineup. Fans, meet Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream.

The new flavor will be available at stores nationwide this month, according to a news release. It will be offered in 20-ounce bottles and 12-count packs of 12-ounce cans.

Also, the Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream Zero Sugar will be offered in 12-ounce cans.

The release states that this is the only strawberry and cream-flavored dark soda currently available.

“Our expert team of flavor scientists are constantly innovating to bring to life new varieties that will surprise and delight treat seekers and our existing dedicated fans,” John Alvarado, senior vice president of Dr Pepper Brand Marketing, said in a release. “Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream is an exciting evolution for our brand’s flavor portfolio as it joins our permanent lineup alongside popular varieties such as Dr Pepper & Cream Soda and Dr Pepper Zero Sugar.”

