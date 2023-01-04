Whataburger bringing back Dr Pepper milkshakes for limited time

SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger is bringing joy to Dr Pepper fans this new year — The Dr Pepper Shake is back.

The San Antonio-based burger chain announced that the shakes will return to stores for a limited time.

The popular shakes consist of a vanilla shake base and Dr Pepper syrup.

“Our Dr Pepper Shake is as unique as Dr Pepper itself,” Rich Scheffler, Whataburger’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer, said in a news release. “This shake lets customers experience their favorite soft drink in a new way.”

The price of the shake varies by market.

Read also: