46º

WEATHER ALERT

Texas Eats

Texas Eats: Award-Winning Fair Food, Spicy Bites & Shiner Beer Brats

Season 4, Episode 9: David heads to the Hill Country for some authentic Central American food

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Benjamin Garison, Texas Eats Producer, Videographer, Editor

Tags: Texas Eats, Food, Elder Eats, San Antonio, Houston, Houston Life, David Elder
Subscribe to Texas Eats on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TexasEatsSub​ See a map of our latest Texas Eats stops here: ksat.com/texas-eats/

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. Nominate your favorite spots in town through the Best Texas Eats Contest.

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Boerne to try out some authentic pupusas and other Central American food at Casa Amaya Pupuseria.

Next, David heads to Mr. Juicy Burger in San Antonio for some huge burgers.

After that, David hits the road to Houston to check out Star Pizza, an iconic pizza joint that’s been open since the 1970s.

David then heats things up in the Texas Eats Outdoor Kitchen with a Cheesy Shiner Beer Brat recipe.

Then, David heads to the North Side of San Antonio for some huge brunch options at Max & Louie’s New York Diner.

Next up, celebrity and San Antonio native Ricardo Chavira joins David on a quest to find the spiciest bites in the Alamo City at Wayne’s Wings.

David then rounds things out with a trip to the State Fair of Texas to try out some award-winning fair food.

You don’t want to miss this delicious episode of Texas Eats!

Cheesy Shiner Brats

Ingredients:

  • 3 cans Shiner Beer
  • 6 Brats
  • White Onions
  • Chimmi Churri Seasoning
  • Olive Oil
  • Green Bell Pepper
  • Orange Bell Pepper
  • Yellow Bell Pepper
  • Poblano
  • Mushroom
  • Red Onion
  • Provolone Cheese Slices

Directions:

  • Add the Shiner beer to a saucepan
  • Slice the white onion and add to the saucepan
  • Add chimmi churri seasoning to the saucepan
  • Bring the liquid to a boil and add brats
  • Dice the remaining veggies
  • Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium heat
  • Saute the diced veggies in the pan
  • Once brats have plumped up and cooked thoroughly, remove them from the saucepan
  • Skewer the brats together
  • Heat grill to 400°F
  • Place brats on the grill, occasionally flipping until grill marks form
  • Layer the provolone cheese slices over the brats
  • Spoon the sauteed veggies over the cheese
  • Close the lid of the grill and allow the cheese to melt
  • Remove the brats from the grill and slice them into bite-sized pieces
  • Enjoy!

Restaurants featured this week:

Casa Amaya Pupuseria & Taqueria

109 Waterview Pkwy SUITE 103, Boerne, TX 78006

Pupusa from Casa Amaya in Boerne (KSAT12)

Mr Juicy

3315 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212

Max and Louie’s New York Diner

226 W Bitters Rd #126, San Antonio, TX 78216

Star Pizza

2111 Norfolk St, Houston, TX 77098

Star Pizza in Houston (KSAT12)

Wayne’s Wings

4453 Walzem Rd, San Antonio, TX 78218

Wayne's Wings in San Antonio (KSAT12)

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

David Elder is the host and executive producer of the food and travel show Texas Eats on ABC KSAT 12 and NBC KPRC 2.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Benjamin Garison is a producer, videographer, and editor for the top-rated food and travel show in Central and South Texas, Texas Eats with David Elder. Ben joined the Texas Eats team in the fall of 2020.

email