Dairy Queen restaurants in Texas selling Blizzards for 85 cents for limited time in April

Dairy Queen restaurants in Texas are offering 85-cent small Blizzards between April 10 and April 23, 2023, for customers who use the DQ Texas mobile app.

SAN ANTONIO – Fans of the Dairy Queen Blizzard can score a discounted treat for a limited time this month.

The offer is exclusively available through the app and at participating locations. According to a news release, people will receive a free mini Blizzard for signing up.

The promotion is to celebrate the 1985 introduction of the Blizzard.

Dairy Queen said restaurants are also offering five new and returning Blizzard flavors this summer: Peanut Butter Puppy Chow, Oreo Brookie, Cotton Candy, S’mores, and Choco-Dipped Strawberry.

