Local deli makes national list for best places to eat in the country

SAN ANTONIO - Every year the online review site Yelp releases their top 100 places to eat in the United States.

One spot in San Antonio made the list, Gino's Deli Stop N Buy.

Located at 13210 Huebner Road, owner Aleem Chaudry opened the place 13 years ago.

Over the years the place has slowly evolved, and is now a place known for their sandwiches and burgers.

There are also two rules that are told to each new customer who walks in.

One, if you don't like it you don't have to pay.

"We want you to give us a chance to earn your guarantee," Chaundry said.

The second rule is you get free chips and drink.

Because of their rules, friendliness and great food, it is no wonder it is one of the best reviewed places in the nation.

Erica's Review

As soon as you walk it it feels like you are in a deli or market in New York. Most places there resemble Gino's and feature community style dining. People of walks of life were having lunch when I stopped by and it was great to see everyone dining together. The food was great and fresh. Mostly all ingredients are sourced right out of San Antonio and you can expect the highest quality. Owner Aleem Chaudry and his staff are very friendly and I recommend this spot for anyone looking for a great sandiwch."

Rated 4 out of 5

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.