Traditional Moroccan food is a must-try at NW Side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - In Morocco, it is customary to eat lunch at home every day with family, and that is why Nadia Elmarodi and her family decided to open Moroccan Bites as a way to still have lunch together as a family.

They are now serving their favorite dishes from home for the San Antonio community.

"We are bringing over what is authentic Moroccan food, because there is a big difference between the Middle East and Moroccan food," Elmarodi said.

The menu is filled with many delicious options, but the restaurant is known for its tajine, a stewlike dish that contains either lamb, chicken, beef or seafood.

"The spices are different from other places. It will blow your mind," Elmarodi said.

Moroccan Bites has been a big hit in San Antonio and has been around for 10 years.

"It's like a neighborhood place," Elmarodi said.

Open Wednesday through Monday, Moroccan Bites is a place foodies should try.

