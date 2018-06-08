SA burger joint lands on Yelp Top 10 Best Burger Joints in America List

SAN ANTONIO - Who doesn't enjoy a delicious, juicy burger? So many places across the country strive to make the best.

A new list by Yelp and Time magazine released a list of the top 10 places to get a burger in the United States.

One San Antonio restaurant made that list: Papa's Burgers was No. 4.

The burger joint is located at 709 Old Hwy 90 West and has been around for the past five years.

According to Time magazine, "The Godfather" burger is a popular item on the menu and includes a beef patty with grilled salami, mozzarella, marinara sauce and served on two slices of garlic toast.

Owner Robert Walker opened the restaurant in 2013, when his mother passed away, to not only help his father deal with the loss, but to also honor him in creating a place that felt like home for his father and himself.

Papa's Burgers was not only the only place in SA to make the list, but also the only place in the state.

According to Time magazine, the list was made by factoring in the Yelp algorithm in both the number of positive reviews and a restaurant's star rating. To ensure there were winning burgers from across the country, only one was picked per state.

