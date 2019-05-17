The 5 best spots to score juice and smoothies in San Antonio

Craving juice and smoothies?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top juice and smoothie hot spots in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Revolucion Coffee + Juice

Photo: revolucion coffee + Juice/Yelp



Topping the list is Revolucion Coffee + Juice. Located at 7959 Broadway, Suite 500, the vegan spot, which offers coffee and tea and juice and smoothies, is the highest rated juice and smoothie spot in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 293 reviews on Yelp.

2. Barrio Barista

Photo: shamonn m./Yelp



Next up is Third World's Barrio Barista, situated at 3735 Culebra Road. With 4.5 stars out of 331 reviews on Yelp, the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and juice and smoothies, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Rise Up

Photo: tomas r./Yelp

Rise Up, located at 6401 Broadway St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score acai bowls, juice and smoothies and coffee and tea 4.5 stars out of 139 reviews.

4. Snowflake Paradice

Photo: fox e./Yelp

Snowflake Paradice, a spot to score bubble tea, shaved ice and juice and smoothies, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 109 Yelp reviews. Head over to 12730 W. IH-10, Suite 303, to see for yourself.

5. Primal Juice and Smoothies

Photo: chloe w./Yelp

Check out Primal Juice and Smoothies, which has earned five stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score juice and smoothies and more at 9703 Bandera Road, Suite 106.

