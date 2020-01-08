Higher rates of ALS found in war veterans

MIAMI – Research shows that U.S. military veterans are twice as likely to suffer from ALS as the general public.

ALS is a progressive disease, causing muscle weakness or atrophy.

John Hartwell never imagined years after serving his country he might wind up with hand cramps and twitching in his arms.

Hartwell was eventually diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS.

Dr. Ashok Verma, neurologist and medical director of the ALS Program at Miami V.A. Medical Center said the incidence of ALS in war veterans is double that of the general public.

"When people looked into ALS who have served in the Persian Gulf War, it was approximately twice as common to the general population," Verma said.

The same applied to those who served in World War Two, the Korean and Vietnam wars.

“It may be environmental toxicants, for example exposure to oil wells, burning fumes,” Verma said about possible causes.

Hartwell isn't sure if there's a link between his service and ALS. But since losing the use of his arms he is learning to adapt.

"I am great with a mouse with my toes; actually it's really easy," Hartwell said.

Hartwell relies on his wife, Linda, to feed him but has not lost his sense of humor.

In the meantime, Hartwell is participating in clinical trials, hoping to shed light on the battle against ALS.

Currently, the life span of a patient with ALS is three to five years.

There are two FDA approved medications for ALS, but Verma said the effects are modest. That's why finding a cure is so urgent. He said any veteran diagnosed with ALS should contact the VA system and get enrolled.

Hartwell also recommends calling the Paralyzed Veterans of America, who have have supplied him with a power wheelchair and a wheelchair accessible van when needed.

For more information and help for veterans visit va.gov or pva.org.