KSAT team ranks 5th in country for No Shave November challenge

SAN ANTONIO – The KSAT team, which consists of 13 members of our on-air talent, have done an incredible job raising money for cancer prevention, research and education this season as they participated in No Shave November.

The No-Shave November campaign has raised more than $10 million to fight cancer and the KSAT team came in at No. 5 out of all the teams in the U.S. with $9,702 raised.

KSAT fared even better in the organization category, coming in at No. 4 in the U.S. with $9,852 raised overall through donations to team members and the organization as a whole.

Of the 13 participants on KSAT’s No Shave November team, Max Massey, Mike Osterhage, Mark Austin and Justin Horne all raised more than $1,000 in donations.

“KSAT viewers never fail to show their love and support and they’ve proven that, yet again, in the fight against cancer,” Austin said. “America’s seventh-largest city has a very big heart. It’s one of the reasons I love living and working in San Antonio.”

Here are the updates from week three - see what the guys look like in the photos below:

Full Screen 1 / 13 Steven Cavazos - raised $350

Some are better at selfies than others but it’s all for a good cause.

