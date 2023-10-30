44º
FDA warns of extremely high lead levels in some WanaBana fruit pouches

At least four children have tested positive for high blood lead levels

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

The FDA warns parents about high lead levels in WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches. (FDA)

The Food and Drug Administration is warning parents not to buy or feed their children some fruit pouches due to high levels of lead.

The warning applies to WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches and includes all lot codes and expiration dates.

The company has agreed to voluntarily recall the product which is sold nationwide at multiple retailers including Sam’s Club, Amazon and Dollar Tree.

Parents of young children who have consumed the WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches are urged to contact their child’s healthcare provider about getting a blood test.

The fruit pouches were identified as a potential shared source of exposure for four children with elevated blood lead levels in North Carolina.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services analyzed multiple lots of the fruit puree and detected “extremely high” concentrations of lead.

“Lead exposure in children is often difficult to see. Most children have no obvious immediate symptoms,” the FDA stated in a press release.

Depending on the level of exposure, the following could be symptoms of short-term exposure:

  • Headache
  • Abdominal pain/Colic
  • Vomiting
  • Anemia

Longer-term exposure could result in additional symptoms:

  • Irritability
  • Lethargy
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle aches or muscle prickling/burning
  • Occasional abdominal discomfort
  • Constipation
  • Difficulty concentrating/Muscular exhaustibility
  • Headache
  • Tremor
  • Weight loss

You can read more about the health effects of lead exposure from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

