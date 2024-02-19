Recall issued for raw milk cheese amid E. coli outbreak; 1 sick in Texas

SAN ANTONIO – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a multistate E. coli outbreak tied to cheese sold by Raw Farms LLC.

Ten people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli have been reported in four states, including Texas. Four people have been hospitalized but no deaths have been reported.

The CDC states the illnesses were reported from Oct. 18 to Jan. 29. Since then, a voluntary recall was issued for the product tied to the outbreak: raw cheddar cheese from Raw Farms LLC, which is sold nationwide.

“Of the 6 people who remembered the details of the raw milk cheese they ate, all reported eating RAW FARM brand raw cheddar cheese,” a news release from the CDC states.

The recalled products include:

Item Barcode Product Description Package Size (oz) Brand Batch or Older 1075 835204000156 Raw Cheddar Cheese - Pound Block 16 RAW FARM 20231113-1 1050 835204001177 Raw Cheddar Cheese - Half Pound Block 8 RAW FARM 20231113-1 1080 835204001184 Raw Cheddar Cheese - Half Pound Shred 8 RAW FARM 20240116

The flavors include original and jalapeno.

People who have recalled Raw Farms products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. Then, consumers should wash items and surfaces that touched the contaminated products, the CDC states.

Symptoms typically start three to four days after eating the contaminated food. They include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting.

People should call their healthcare providers if experiencing the following symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F.

Diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving.

Bloody diarrhea.

Vomiting that doesn’t allow keeping liquids down.

Signs of dehydration, such as no urination, dry mouth and throat, and dizziness.

Fatigue.

Loss of pink-ish color in the cheeks and inside the lower eyelids

Click here for more information.

