Listeria outbreak: Add Trader Joe’s, H-E-B, Costco foods to list of recalls

SAN ANTONIO – Salad dressings, cremas and enchiladas sold at either Trader Joe’s, Costco or H-E-B are recalled because of listeria concerns.

All of the recalled foods contain ingredients, such as cotija cheese, from California’s Rizo-Lopez Foods, where the FDA has found listeria.

Here’s what’s recalled:

Trader Joe’s: Trader Joe’s brand Cilantro Salad Dressing, Chicken Enchiladas Verde, Southwest Salad and Elote Chopped Salad kits.

H-E-B: H-E-B Cilantro Cotija Dressing with use by dates from 1/13/2024 to 3/30/2024 and H-E-B Cilantro Cotija Dressing FDA H-E-B Poblano Caesar Dressing with use by dates from 1/14/2024 to 3/31/2024. The salad dressings were recalled by Fresh Creative Foods, which used dairy ingredients from Rizo-Lopez Foods.

Costco: Chicken Street Taco Kit, # 11545, sold January 25- February 6, Don Pancho Cilantro Lime Crema, two-pack sold January 19 – February 6, Don Pancho Crema, three-pack sold January 17- February 6, Southwest Chicken Wrap with Sauce, sold October 27, 2023 – February 6, 2024.

Customers are urged to return the recalled products or throw them out.

These recalls follow Rico-Lopez Foods’ recall of nearly 60 cheese and dairy products after they were linked to a listeria outbreak.

The outbreak is linked to two deaths and dozens of serious illnesses as far back as 2014, according to the CDC.

The supermarket foods are recalled as a precaution.

To view all of the recalls, click here.