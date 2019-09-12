GuancheLift: Facelift Without Surgery

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - If you want a more youthful face but aren't quite ready for a facelift, a dermatologist in California offers a lift that requires no surgery, no downtime, and no pain.

Janna Zundel is 49.

"As you get older, you kind of want to do little things just to maintain it a little bit before it all, it just goes," Zundel shared.

She says she's too young for a traditional facelift, and she didn't want a dramatic of a change either. That's when her dermatologist, Anna Guanche, told her about the non-surgical lift that goes by her name.

"It's an innovation where we use off-face filler to re-drape the skin of the face. So we're injecting filler in areas behind the hairline where you can't even see it," explained Anna Guanche, MD, Board-Certified Dermatologist, Celebrity Beauty Expert.

It takes less than 25 minutes and the effect is immediate. Since the filler attracts water, it should improve. Guanche says her method just makes sense.

"We don't just lose volume in our face, we actually lose volume in your entire head, your scalp, everywhere. So when you restore that volume, you kind of lift the face, the temples, the jowls, up and back," continued Dr. Guanche.

Janna confirms there was no pain, no downtime.

"The GuancheLift just kind of tightened and pulled a little bit, and it was great. I was amazed when I got home," smiled Zundel.

The lift only lasts a year or two, and Janna says she'll be back for another treatment.

The GuancheLift costs between 26 hundred and ten thousand dollars. It's not for folks who have a lot of sagging skin or fat under their chin. It is for people in their 40's and 50's, or those who want to tighten their skin or for older patients who notice recurrent sagging after a traditional facelift. Dr. Guanche is teaching other doctors how to do her lift.

