The Rock at La Cantera to host free NBA Cup Finals watch party Activities begin at 7 p.m.; game tips off at 7:30 p.m., venue says Fans enjoy a night at The Rock at La Cantera (Copyright The Rock at La Cantera) SAN ANTONIO – Fans are invited to an official NBA Cup Finals watch party at The Rock at La Cantera on Tuesday when the San Antonio Spurs take on the New York Knicks.
The watch party will begin at 7 p.m., with the game starting at 7:30 p.m., the venue said in a press release.
Local TV personality Zay Zay will host the party, which is free and open to all ages.
According to The Rock, festivities will include an appearance by the Spurs Hype Squad, a raffle for a chance to win autographed Spurs merch prizes, free drink tickets while supplies last, and music by DJ Quake.
For more details, you can text PLAZA to 210-444-5940 or visit
the venue’s website.
Another free event happening this season is Holidays at The Rock.
From games and movie nights to ice skating, there are activities for all ages. You can learn more
here.
