SA doctor conducting study on nurture science, how it benefits babies in NICU

SAN ANTONIO - For the past several years Dr. Alice Gong has been studying and researching babies who are in the neonatal intensive care unit.

More importantly, she has been looking at how the babies are responding to multisensory tasks, which is being called nurture science.

"We are talking about nurture as a science and not just bonding," Gong said.

Mothers, fathers and other family members are encouraged to stay connected with their baby if they end up in the NICU.

The reason for this is because it helps both mom and baby heal faster.

"When those connections happen, then you have parents and children that can navigate life better," Gong said.

So far, the results of the study, which is being conducted in partnership with Columbia University, is showing positive results.

"When they are skin-to-skin with their moms, they feel their mom's breathing that triggers them to breath better," Gong said.

The nurturing is even helping the babies get out of the NICU faster.

The nurture science study is ongoing, and Gong hopes the results can soon be shared with hospitals across the nation.

