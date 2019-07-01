Whataburger offering blood donors a free 'Burger and a Movie'

SAN ANTONIO - Whataburger and the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center are teaming up this month to prevent summer blood shortagesby offering donors a "Burger and a Movie".

Donors will receive a coupon for a free Whataburger, with no purchase necessary, and a free Alamo Drafthouse ticket. Those who donate July 1-8 will receive two movie tickets and will be entered for a chance to win one of three "Whataburger for a year" packages.

The partnership was born three years ago, to ensure that blood donation numbers don't go down when temperatures go up.

Summer is traditionally the slowest time of the year for blood collections, and this summer has already seen reports of blood rationing in some communities in Texas.

"Working together with partners like Whataburger can help increase blood donations and ensure we have a safe and adequate supply for patients that need it," said Elizabeth Waltman, chief operating officer of the STBTC.

With help from organizations like Whataburger, South Texas can avoid major shortages by collecting at least 400 blood donations a day, which is typically what is needed by hospitals in a 24-hour period

All blood donors must provide identification. You must be 16 and weigh at least 120 pounds with parental consent or be 17 years or older and weigh at least 110 pounds.

For more information about donating this summer, click here.

