31 of the most haunted places in South Texas

SAN ANTONIO – The countdown to Halloween begins.
According to Yahoo Travel, San Antonio is one of the most haunted places in the United States.
We have come up with a list of 31 reported haunted places in San Antonio and South Texas.
Places on the list consist of historical sites, hotels, abandoned place and hospitals.
KSAT 12 has investigated some of these sites in our "A Haunting in South Texas" series.
1. The Alamo
2. Menger Hotel
4. San Fernando Cathedral
5. Emily Morgan Hotel
6. Southtown Commons
7. Cadillac Bar
8. Crockett Hotel
9. Institute of Texan Cultures
10. St. Anthony Hotel
11. Aztec Theatre
12. Hot Wells Ruins
13. Spanish Governor's Palace
14. Sheraton Gunter Hotel
15. Yorktown Memorial Hospital
16. Majestic Theatre
17. White House Cafe in Floresville
18. Magnolia Hotel in Seguin
19. Old Bexar County Jail/Holiday Inn Express
20. Grey Moss Inn
21. Faust Hotel in New Braunfels
22. San Pedro Springs Park
23. Chinese Graveyard
24. Huebner-Onion House
25. Comanche Lookout Park
26. Wonderland of the Americas
27. Floresville Memorial Hospital
28. Presidio La Bahia in Goliad
29. Terrell Castle