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WEATHER ALERT

KSAT Insider

Share photos of your 2026 graduate on KSAT Connect!

Photos may be shared on air or online

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Viewers share photos of 2025 graduates (KSAT Connect)

SAN ANTONIO – Congratulations, Class of 2026!

No matter what age or school, we want to celebrate the graduates in your lives.

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Submit photos to KSAT Connect, and your photos could be used on air and on KSAT.com! Only share photos taken by you or someone who has given explicit permission to share.

Check out some of last year’s submissions below:

Congratulations Lauryn!! Bye Bye 5th grade, Next Stop Middle school!!
SamanthaRMtz

Congratulations Lauryn!! Bye Bye 5th grade, Next Stop Middle school!!

0
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity
Congratulations on Receiving your Master’s Degree
Rochie B

Congratulations on Receiving your Master’s Degree

0
Midtown
Olivia Giuliana Negron 8th grade graduation
Valerie Negron

Olivia Giuliana Negron 8th grade graduation

1
North Central
My Beautiful Granddaughter going to 3rd grade BLESSINGS S. H. G
Blissfulchaos68

My Beautiful Granddaughter going to 3rd grade BLESSINGS S. H. G

0
Downtown
Jeleyna Renee Hernandez is about to graduate from Legacy Christian Academy. Class of 2025!
carriehernadez@att.net

Jeleyna Renee Hernandez is about to graduate from Legacy Christian Academy. Class of 2025!

0
San Antonio

To submit a photo, check out our guide below.

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select the channel and category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

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