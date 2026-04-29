Share photos of your 2026 graduate on KSAT Connect! Photos may be shared on air or online Viewers share photos of 2025 graduates (KSAT Connect) SAN ANTONIO – Congratulations, Class of 2026!
No matter what age or school, we want to celebrate the graduates in your lives.
Submit photos to
KSAT Connect, and your photos could be used on air and on KSAT.com! Only share photos taken by you or someone who has given explicit permission to share.
Check out some of last year’s submissions below:
To submit a photo,
check out our guide below. Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect! If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions. Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.” Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.” Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share. Select the channel and category. Tell us about your photo or video by including a description. The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.
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About the Author Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
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