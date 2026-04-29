Share photos of your 2026 graduate on KSAT Connect!

SAN ANTONIO – Congratulations, Class of 2026!

No matter what age or school, we want to celebrate the graduates in your lives.

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Submit photos to KSAT Connect, and your photos could be used on air and on KSAT.com! Only share photos taken by you or someone who has given explicit permission to share.

Check out some of last year’s submissions below:

To submit a photo, check out our guide below.