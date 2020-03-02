San Antonio Book Festival expects to draw in more than 120 authors for 2020 lineup

SAN ANTONIO – Mark your calendars, the 8th Annual San Antonio Book Festival (SABF) is back at the Central Library and Southwest School of Art.

This free, family-friendly event on Saturday, April 4 is expected to draw in 20,000 festival guests and will include more than 120 local, regional and national authors.

San Antonio Book Festival attendees can expect a full day with author discussions, author presentations, book sales, book signings, children’s activities, teen activities, and food trucks.

This year’s lineup includes nationally renowned authors such as Saeed Jones, Attica Locke, Marie Arana, César Cuauhtémoc García Hernández and more.

“We have a wealth of literary talent in San Antonio during the book festival weekend, and it’s all offered for free," said Lilly Gonzalez, SABF’s executive director. "For one glorious weekend devoted to the written word, we invite everyone to come together to have citywide conversations about the important topics driving our national discourse.”

To kick off the festival, there will be a new free event, Lit Crawl on Friday, April 3, as part of First Friday in Southtown in the Blue Star Arts complex.

Lit Crawl will be a mini-festival within the larger Book Festival that features writers, poets, and storytellers performing their work.

“Lit Crawl is America’s most vibrant, national literary event and I’m thrilled we’re working with its creators to put a San Antonio spin on it,” said Clay Smith, SABF’s literary director. "Prepare yourself to experience book events entirely unlike anything you’ve encountered before.”

San Antonio Book Festival

Date: Saturday, April 4

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Interested in volunteering at the book festival? Click here.

For more information and a schedule of the author sessions, visit sabookfestival.org.

