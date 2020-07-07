Help be a voice for innocent children: KSAT Community to host Child Abuse Awareness Town Hall

SAN ANTONIO – During the COVID-19 pandemic, child abuse victims may have no outlet to turn to for help and guidance, but you can be their life-line.

KSAT12 will be airing a KSAT Community Child Abuse Awareness Town Hall, Wednesday, July 29 from 2 to 3 p.m. along with a resource phone bank with the Children’s Shelter.

A panel of experts will answer questions live and viewers can learn the signs of abuse, how to report it and where to seek help.

According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Service (DFPS) 2019 Data Book, in Bexar County, there were 5,373 confirmed cases for child abuse and neglect.

Child abuse and neglect: Contributing factors to maltreatment, provided by the Children’s Shelter

“Child abuse and neglect are serious public health problems and adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) that can have a long-term impact on health and wellbeing,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “This issue includes all types of abuse and neglect against a child under the age of 18 by a parent, caregiver, or another person in a custodial role (such as a religious leader, a coach, a teacher) that results in harm, the potential for harm or threat of harm to a child.”

Child abuse and neglect is seldom an isolated event. There are multiple risk factors that contribute to the ecosystem of child maltreatment. The Children’s Shelter provided some of the risk factors listed below.

Substance abuse and use

According to the Texas DFPS 2019 Data Book, 79% of the confirmed allegations of child abuse and neglect pertained to neglectful supervision. The overwhelming majority of neglectful supervision involved substance use and use.

Parent substance use and parent experience of a Substance Use Disorder (SUD) can have negative effects on children. Children with a parent who has a SUD are more likely than children who do not have a parent with a SUD to have lower socioeconomic status and increased difficulties in academic and social settings and family functioning.

Children having a parent with a SUD are at risk of experiencing direct effects, such as parental abuse or neglect, or indirect effects, such as fewer household resources.

Domestic violence

Research indicates that in 30% to 60% of families where spousal abuse takes place, child maltreatment also occurs.

Children in violent homes may witness parental violence, be victims of physical abuse themselves, or be neglected by parents who are focused on their partners or unresponsive to their children due to their own fears. Even if children are not maltreated, they may experience harmful emotional consequences from the violence they witness.

Poverty

Contributing factors of poverty include unemployment/under-employment, food insecurity, housing insecurity, limited educational attainment and the digital gap.

Poverty is a risk factor for neglect, but poverty does not equate to neglect. The presence of poverty alone does not mean a child is unsafe, unloved, or that a parent lacks the capacity to care for his or her child.

Poverty can make it more challenging for parents to meet certain of their children’s needs.

“We must also be very clear that poverty is disproportionately present in communities of color and that this fact carries direct implications for child welfare,” said the shelter.

In Bexar County, the poverty rate is 16.4% with the largest demographic living in poverty are females aged 25 to 34, followed by females aged 18 to 24 and males aged 6 to 11.

Untreated mental illness

Parents who are suffering from depression, an anxiety disorder, bipolar disorder, or another mental illness may have trouble taking care of themselves, much less their children.

A mentally ill or traumatized parent may be distant and withdrawn from their children, or quick to anger without understanding why. Treatment for the caregiver means better care for the children.

Intergenerational trauma

Research on intergenerational continuity of violence and adversity finds that individuals who experience abuse, neglect, or other forms of childhood adversity are more likely than are nonexposed individuals to have children who go on to have similar adverse childhood experiences, such as high school non-completion or unemployment.

Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs)

Adverse childhood experiences, or ACEs, are potentially traumatic events that occur in childhood (0-17 years).

Children can have ACEs when exposed to violence, abuse, or neglect in witnessing violence in the home or community and especially when having a family member attempt or die by suicide.

When a child’s environment can undermine their sense of safety, stability, and growing up in a household with substance misuse, ACEs are linked to chronic health problems, mental illness and substance misuse in adulthood.

ACEs can also negatively impact education and job opportunities. The Children’s Shelter said ACEs can be prevented.

“Community collaborations, such as the Collaborative Commission on Domestic Violence, the South Texas Trauma-Informed Care Consortium, and countless organizations from across our community are addressing the growing and complex needs of families with children and young people,” said the Children’s Shelter. “If we as a community can provide a holistic approach to addressing family well-being, and address where the greatest need is in our county and city, we can work towards preventing child abuse and neglect and create a healthier community for future generations.”

To learn more about child abuse prevention, visit the Children’s Shelter’s website.

