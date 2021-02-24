KSAT Community resource guide: How to help nonprofits in San Antonio or find city services you can support or use

SAN ANTONIO – Are you looking for an opportunity to serve your community?

KSAT Community is partnering with local nonprofits to help San Antonians recover from the aftermath of the winter storm last week.

Here are some groups you can help, if you are in a position to do so.

Roy Maas Youth Alternatives (RMYA)

RMYA needs help with monetary donations to help repair multiple buildings, equipment and replace spoiled food.

The nonprofit protects children in its care sanctuary from cruelty, abuse and neglect; and acknowledges that safety, security, and non-violence are foundational to rebuilding the shattered trust of these injured souls. Click here to make a donation.

Let’s Help SA

The Morgan’s Wonderland Inclusion Foundation (MWIF) has started to spearhead and seek donations from the community for Let’s Help SA, an emergency fund to assist citizens in desperate need recover from last week’s devastating winter storms.

Ad

100% of proceeds will directly benefit three nonprofit organizations that are working to help citizens in desperate need of food, water, and shelter. These organizations are SAMMinistries, the San Antonio Food Bank and Haven for Hope. Click here to make a donation.

San Antonio Food Bank

The San Antonio Food Bank provides food to those in need. With only a 2% overhead, 98% of donated resources go to help set the table for 120,000 individuals a week, a total that has swelled recently because of frigid weather and the lingering COVID-19 pandemic. One dollar donated provides seven meals. Click here to make a donation.

American Red Cross Central and South Texas Region

The record-breaking cold and severe winter weather across most of the U.S. has forced the cancellation of Red Cross blood drives in approximately 30 states, impacting approximately 16,000 blood, platelet and convalescent plasma donations this month. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals in unaffected areas, especially those with type O blood, to give now.

Ad

Blood donation appointments can be made for the coming days and weeks by downloading the free Blood Donor App, clicking here, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

San Antonio Humane Society

The San Antonio Humane Society campuses need repair after several pipes burst due to the winter storm. The organization said the no-kill animal shelter’s Brooks clinic had such severe damage that the staff there is working out of the main campus until the damage can be repaired.

The nonprofit said thankfully the main campus that houses their animals didn’t lose power for long periods of time and that the animals were kept dry, warm and safe. Click or tap here to make a donation.

City services you can support or use:

SAWS Community Pipe Repair (CPR) program

In response to the large number of homeowner pipe breaks during the recent winter storm, San Antonio Water System is now accepting applications from customers who need assistance making those repairs to quickly restore service and minimize water loss.

Ad

The San Antonio Water Systems CPR program is now taking applications. To assist SAWS help as many neighbors as possible, residents and businesses can click here to make a tax-deductible donation.

Customers can apply for the CPR program online here or by calling 210 233-FIXX (3499) or by emailing CPR-SA@saws.org. Spanish language assistance is available by phone or email.

The program provides assistance to repair burst pipes that resulted in a loss of water service to the residence or making it necessary to turn off water service to the home.

Single-family homeowners with a 2019 home value of $140,000 or less will be eligible. If the home is worth more than $140,000, then a household may apply to determine if their income/family size meets the criteria of 140 percent of federal poverty levels.

Ad

Renters that meet the criteria may receive rebate/services. However, they must obtain a landlord/property owner signature on a permission/waiver form.

Emergency Resource Call Center (ERCC)

The City of San Antonio launched an Emergency Resource Call Center (ERCC) and website to assist residents affected by the 2021 Texas Severe Winter Storm.

Residents can call 311 and select option 5 or 210-207-6000 to connect with a representative Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Call takers will help residents navigate the disaster assistance programs available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Small Business Administration (SBA), and the newly created Community Pipe Repair Fund (CPR) administered by SAWS.

If an individual has insurance, they should file a claim with their insurance carrier. If they do not have insurance or need additional assistance because their insurance does not cover the expense, FEMA’s Individual Households Program can help. To file a claim, individuals can click here or call 1-800-621-FEMA (3362). A Social Security number of homeowner or child occupant is required to apply.

Ad

If a business or rental property suffered damage, SBA’s Disaster Loan Assistance Program may help by providing a low-interest loan. To file a claim, click here or call 1-800-659-2295. The applicant must have a social security number.

Related stories:

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union.