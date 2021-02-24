San Antonio residents can now apply for plumbing repairs assistance from SAWS

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System is now accepting applications from customers who need help making repairs to broken pipes in order to restore service and minimize water loss after last week’s recent winter storm.

Customers can apply for the Community Pipe Repair program online, by calling 210 233-FIXX (3499) or by sending an email to CPR-SA@saws.org. Spanish language assistance is available by phone or email.

The program provides assistance to repair burst pipes that resulted in a loss of water service to the residence or made it necessary to turn off water service to the home.

According to a news release, single-family homeowners with a 2019 home value of $140,000 or less will be eligible for assistance. If the home is worth more than $140,000, then a household may apply to determine if their income/family size meets the criteria of 140% of federal poverty levels.

“While SAWS has restored water service to its entire service area, there are still some customers who can’t access the water because of pipe breaks and bursts that are preventing water flow to their homes,” said SAWS President/CEO Robert Puente. “This program will fill in that gap so our neighbors can have reliable access to drinking water again.”

Renters that meet the criteria may receive rebates/services. However, they must obtain a landlord/property owner signature on a permission/waiver form.

The CPR program, in collaboration with the San Antonio Area Foundation, kicked off with $25,000 in seed money from Wells Fargo and a $250,000 donation from the San Antonio Spurs.

To help SAWS provide assistance to as many residents as possible, the utility is asking residents and businesses to make a tax-deductible donation online.

As an additional resource, the City of San Antonio has established the Emergency Resource Call Center and website to assist residents affected by the winter storm.

Residents can call 311 and select option 5 or 210-207-6000 to connect with a representative from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

