Some frustrated San Antonio-area residents still lack water at their apartment complexes

SAN ANTONIO – Water issues continue to frustrate residents who live in apartment complexes that sustained damage to their pipes and water system during last week’s winter storms.

Letty Diaz says she has been without water at her North Side apartment for a week hasn’t gotten a straight answer from management about when the service will be restored.

“She said that there was a pipe that did burst on the other unit, but they were having a hard time with the plumber to come out here,” Diaz said about what management had told her.

Tenants in her building were pointed to a water hose outside the building. Diaz says she thinks seniors will have issues hauling water up to their units.

Lorinda Garza, who lives at Rim Stonecrest apartment homes in Schertz, finally got water back on Monday. She says her water service lacks pressure, and the restrooms don’t work correctly.

“We need more water. I mean, how are we supposed to go to the restroom?” Garza said.

Garza captured video of furniture and personal materials dumped out because of the water damage leaks caused in the apartment buildings.

Her neighbor, Yennifer Pizarro, says the leaks started Friday. She has no water, and some rooms have no power. She thinks it’s likely due to the flooding.

“I’m still waiting until that water comes back. I don’t know for sure if my washer and dryer work or not,” Pizarro said.

Pizarro captured a video of water coming from the ceiling into her laundry room. Her family bought 17 gallons of water to use in the house for flushing toilets and washing dishes. It’s been quite an inconvenience.

“I have to think about what to eat, something that is easy to make. So that way, I don’t have to wash too many dishes,” Pizarro said.

Her family has to go to relatives’ homes to use the shower to get ready for work.

Apartment complexes across the city have been reporting issues with delays in getting plumbers and parts to fix the broken pipes.

Tenants say they understand that restoration will take time, but it’s the lack of communication and straight answers that they lack from management that’s frustrating.

“Just keep us posted. Just let us know that they’re working on the water -- if anybody needed anything. You know, just water for the people that can’t get out,” Diaz said.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg says anyone who needs potable water should call 311. Residents who have problems reaching the management at their apartment complex should contact the Neighborhood Housing Services Department 210-207-6459.

The City of Schertz, where the Rim Stonecrest apartments are located, says it has been in touch with the complex management about the water issues. KSAT reached out to management for a comment and has not yet heard from the corporate office.