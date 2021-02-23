Safe to drink! All boil water notices lifted for SAWS customers on Tuesday

On the afternoon of Feb. 23, 2021, SAWS lifted all Boil Water Notices for customers after last week's winter weather.

SAN ANTONIO – All San Antonio Water System customers in San Antonio can now use their tap water without boiling, utility officials announced Tuesday.

After completing the required water quality sampling, and in consultation with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, SAWS scientists determined that all areas of San Antonio have been released from the boil water notice.

SAWS’ water status map shows green for all of San Antonio.

SAWS recommends that customers run their faucets and water fountains for a short time prior to using the water for drinking or cooking because there may be some sediment that needs to be flushed out. Customers should also empty the ice from their ice makers and make new ice.

You may also want to take the aerators off of your faucets and clear any sediment there.

Here are steps recommended by the CDC following a Boil Water Notice:

Ad

Flush pipes by running each hot and cold water faucet for two minutes.

Flush, clean, and sanitize appliances that use tap water (such as ice machine and dishwasher) according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle.

Take proper steps to flush ice machines by following the manufacturer’s instructions, including at a minimum: Throw out any ice remaining in all bins. Make one additional batch of ice in each machine, and discard this batch of ice.

Put in new replaceable filters on refrigerators and other appliances.

Run drinking fountains continuously for two minutes to flush the system.

Related Stories: