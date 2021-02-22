Spring Branch residents are flushing toilets with river, pool water after 9 days without water

SPRING BRANCH, Texas – Without any water for nine days, people who live in a Spring Branch gated subdivision say they’re getting desperate.

Some are using water from their pools and the Guadalupe River, to flush their toilets. What’s even worse, according to residents, is the lack of communication and support from the water company— though the company denies any neglect.

“It’s hard. It’s very hard. All we want is help,” said Carolina Jordan, who lives in Lantana Ridge.

Jordan and other residents say that after nine days without water, their patience is running dry.

“If we want to wash dishes, if we want to boil water for anything, this (pool water) is the water,” said Christy Ewings, who also lives in the subdivision.

Lantana Ridge is one of 4 communities in the area that the Canyon Lake Water Service Company says was issued a “Do Not Drink Order” on Friday.

The others are Riverwood Estates, Cypress Springs on the Guadalupe, and Woods at Spring Branch.

Officials say someone vandalized a well that was taken offline back in 2018 due to arsenic and put it back in service possibly contaminating the supply. Monday afternoon, Lantana Ridge residents say they are the only community left without any water at all.

“I have a one-year-old and a four-year-old right here. And they are they don’t get it,” Jordan said. “They have no idea what’s going on.”

Neighbors add that a sudden lack of communication has frustrated them even more.

“You know, you (Canyon Lake Water Service Company) bills me every month. You know me,” Rich Buzen, who also lives in the subdivision. “You tell me you’re going to shut my water off in 60 days, but now you tell me nothing.”

Dan Meaney, director of public affairs and corporate communications for Connecticut Water, says the company is being transparent.

“We’ve sent emails and texts and phone calls trying to bring them up to date on the situation,” Meaney said.

About three years ago, the neighborhood association, Lantana Ridge POA, filed a lawsuit trying to prevent a large water tank from being installed in the area. Now, neighbors feel that their lack of water could be retaliation for that lawsuit.

Meaney said the company denies that claim.

“As a company that is not how we operate,” Meaney said. “Our mission is to serve our customers. That is how and that is what we do.”

Once water service is restored, residents will still not be able to drink or use the water out of the tap to cook until lab tests can determine the water to be safe.

It’s unclear how long that can take, Meaney says it depends on the lab.

Canyon Lake Water Service Company provided the following update for area residents:

We continue to make progress on water restoration throughout our service area. Water service has been restored to most subdivisions in the CLWSC system.

The three remaining systems where service is in the process of being restored are Cypress Springs on the Guadalupe, Riverwood Estates and Woods of Spring Branch. These systems will have water service restored this evening.

Storage tanks are being replenished and pressure is building back up in our systems. While water service has been restored to all subdivisions we serve, individual customers may continue to have low pressure or be without water due to shutoffs related to leaks.

Customers have been advised on how to reactivate their service lines once repairs are completed or may contact us 830-312-4600 for assistance.

