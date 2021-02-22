SAWS Community Pipe Repair Fund to help San Antonio residents with plumbing damage after winter storm

SAN ANTONIO – A newly created fund will help San Antonio residents who suffered damage to their plumbing because of last week’s winter weather.

The SAWS Community Pipe Repair Fund will fund emergency water pipe repair in SAWS residential customers’ homes. The fund will be hosted by the San Antonio Area Foundation, and the repair program will be administered by the San Antonio Water System until all funds are exhausted.

“I am pleased to announce that we have launched the fund with generous contributions from Spurs Give and Wells Fargo,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “The Spurs have committed $250,000 to the fund and Wells Fargo has agreed to contribute $25,000 – enabling us to launch with $275,000 in the CPR fund.”

Applicants will have to meet certain eligibility requirements and priority will go to residents who need emergency pipe repair due to risks that could cause harm to the life, health or safety of the home’s occupants. Click here to apply.

People can make a tax-deductible contribution to the CPR relief fund at Saws.org/CPR.

Also on Monday, city officials announced another fund called Let’s Help SA that will be distributed to the San Antonio Food Bank, SAMMinistries and Haven for Hope.

