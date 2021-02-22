Alamo Colleges provides emergency winter weather financial support to students

SAN ANTONIO – Alamo College officials are offering emergency financial support and resources to students affected by last week’s winter storm.

The Alamo Colleges Foundation established a “Winter Weather Impact Fund,” which is meant to offer more support than the Student Impact Fund.

Eligible students who need temporary emergency aid may receive assistance up to $1,000 based on need.

To find out if you qualify, call the Advocacy Center Helpline at 210-486-1111 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday to Thursday and on Fridays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Students can also click here.

Anyone can help donate to the fund to help support students. To do so, click here.

Mike Flores, Alamo Colleges chancellor, said that supporting students means moving beyond providing help in the classroom.

“Access to college doesn’t just mean academic help,” Flores said. “We also are committed to helping our students overcome hurdles outside of the classroom that keeps them from reaching their educational goals and achieving social and economic mobility to give them and their families a better life. Especially at a time like this, we are stepping up to make sure our students receive the help they need.”

Ad

To help students overcome food insecurity, the Alamo Colleges are partnering with the San Antonio Food Bank to host no-contact, drive-through Pop-Up Markets. Click here for more information.

Related: Alamo Colleges offers aid to students struggling to make ends meet