SA Cancer Council asks community for $25 donations to support cancer patients

SAN ANTONIO – This month, KSAT Community is shining a spotlight on local nonprofit SA Cancer Council in its mission to provide support for cancer patients.

SA Cancer Council is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization with a mission to support the Mays Cancer Center. It’s home to UT Health San Antonio MD Anderson and makes a difference in the fight against cancer by providing financial resources for patient assistance and cancer research.

Since its founding 37 years ago, SA Cancer Council has donated more than $5.6 million to support its mission.

Every penny raised remains local and supports cancer research and patient assistance programs at the Mays Cancer Center.

How far does a $25 donation go for SA Cancer Council?

“With a $25 donation, viewers can help provide important support services for patients in cancer treatment,” said Libby Ross, Patient and Family Services Co-Chair with SA Cancer Council. “The Cancer Council provides transportation to and from the Cancer Center for Patients Cancer Treatments, Valley Services. These wonderful people bring the patients from the drop-off area to their treatment rooms. Food is available from our food pantry. We also provide needed medication, groceries, gas and other necessities. Many patients struggle to make ends meet, especially while ill. And thanks to our viewers, we can help change the story of cancer right here at home.”

To learn more about SA Cancer Council or to make a generous donation, click or tap here.

