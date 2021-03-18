Who do you wear a face mask for? We want to know

As Governor Greg Abbott lifted the Texas mask mandate, KSAT Community partner, University Health has relaunched its WhyIWearAMask campaign to encourage the community to be vigilant regarding COVID-19.

“As people in our community start to get vaccinated, we may be tempted to let our guard down, but our fight against COVID-19 is not over,” said Anita Martin, a representative for University Health.

University Health System suggests wearing a face mask when in public or any time six feet of physical distance is hard to maintain.

“With the Why I Wear a Mask campaign, we intend to engage our community to show their support for mask-wearing and give the practice a personal touch, said In partnership with media and public entities, we will encourage people to share their personal stories of why they choose to wear a mask, reinforcing the practice with them and their peer groups and bolstering a sense of community response to the crisis,” Martin said.

Wearing a mask is important since it protects others and helps to reduce your own risk of infection.

Tell us why you wear a mask – it could be for someone special in your life or because you care about our community and want to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Let us know on social media why you choose to wear a face mask.

How the #WhyIWearAMaskSA campaign works:

Take a selfie in your mask and share it on social media platforms.

In the caption, tell us why you choose to wear your mask.

Be sure to use the hashtag #WhyIWearAMaskSA .

Challenge 3 friends to participate.

Click the hashtag #WhyIWearAMaskSA to learn why others in San Antonio wear a mask.

