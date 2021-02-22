San Antonio Food Bank seeks volunteers and food donations to help the community recover from winter storm

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank is serving up relief for thousands of people in South Texas who have been impacted by the historic winter weather this past week.

With the wintry conditions behind us in Texas and the San Antonio region, residents are looking to restock their fridges and water supply.

“The combination of crises brought on by the pandemic and this past week’s winter storm has created a need for food assistance like we’ve never seen before,” said Eric Cooper, president & CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank. “This weekend alone we distributed food to 75,000 individuals. In order to meet this demand, we need the support of our community.”

If you are able to help donate food, the San Antonio Food Bank is in need of peanut butter, cereal, tuna, pop-top food items, beans, rice, water, macaroni and cheese, full meals can/box, chili and soups, canned lunch meats, pet food and baby food.

Every $1 donated to the food bank provides seven meals.

To sign up for a volunteer shift or to make a financial gift, click or tap here.

