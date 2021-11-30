74º

KSAT Community: Thank a health care hero this holiday season

This holiday season is a perfect time to recognize our health care workers

Kiersten Ehr, Digital Content Creator

Health care workers holiday shout-out

Do you have a health care hero in your life you want to give a shout-out to?

Even if you just want to share a message of appreciation for health care workers for the holidays, KSAT Community is making that opportunity possible.

Just write a few kind words in the form below to thank our health care heroes for the holidays.

Under “Nomination Name” you can just write in “health care workers” or if you have a specific person in mind.

The written ballots will show up on this page once they are approved.

