Annual Family Service ‘Adopt-A-Family’ program helps bring joy to families across San Antonio

Are you looking for a way to be charitable this holiday season?

Through December, KSAT Community is partnering with local nonprofit Family Service to raise awareness about its Adopt-A-Family program annual holiday giving event.

Family Service, through your support, empowers over 60,000 individuals and families to transform their lives and strengthen their communities annually.

Team members for Family Service identify families throughout the year who are in need to participant in Adopt-A-Family and help brighten their end of year.

Due to generous support from the community, in 2020 more than 224 sponsors adopted over 2,000 individuals and nearly 1,000 volunteers wrapped gifts.

“We are grateful for your support and passion for helping provide a brighter holiday season for families in need,” said a representative for Family Service.

Through generous community support, Adopt-A-Family provides basic needs, household items, and gifts to families participating in Family Service programs throughout 14 counties in South Texas.

If you would like to support the Adopt-A-Family program, listed below are two ways you can give back to Family Service.

1) Make a one-time donation

Shop the Family Service Amazon Wish List for general items to make a difference in the everyday lives of many of our families.

2) Become a family sponsor

Adopt a specific family, or families, and shop their wish list to create their holiday dreams.

To become a family sponsor, click or tap here to complete a sponsor family application.

For more information about Family Service, visit family-service.org.

