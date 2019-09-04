KSAT Community spotlight feature: Head for the Cure 5K

SAN ANTONIO - Every year, KSAT Community partners with Head for the Cure Foundation to raise money and awareness for brain cancer since the passing of former KSAT12 news director Jim Boyle in 2014.

Head for the Cure's mission is to raise awareness and funding to inspire hope for the community of brain cancer patients, their families, friends, caregivers and other supporters while celebrating their courage, spirit and energy.

"Head for the Cure means so much to us at KSAT because Jim Boyle meant so much to us as a news director," said Mario Orellana, assistant news director at KSAT12. "Jim was a one-of-a-kind leader who set a high standard of journalistic integrity and unparalleled success here at KSAT that continues to this day. Help us continue his and the legacy of all those who have suffered from brain cancer by signing up for the Head for the Cure 5K."

San Antonio Head for the Cure 5K Run/Walk

Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Location: Providence Catholic School

Time: Race begins at 8 a.m. (runners in the front, walkers in the back)

Click here to register online

If you would like to donate to Head for the Cure, click here.

For more information about Head for the Cure, please visit headforthecure.org.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health System, Energy Transfer and San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.