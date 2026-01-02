New year blood donations could net you 2 Spurs game tickets

The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center and the San Antonio Spurs are hosting an all-day blood drive from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at Rolling Oaks Mall.

On Friday, the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center and the Spurs are hosting a blood donation drive at Rolling Oaks Mall, according to a news release.

The release describes the new year as often a critical time for blood donations.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Rolling Oaks Mall, located at 6909 North Loop 1604 East.

All donors will receive two tickets to the Spurs’ game against the Portland Trailblazers on Saturday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m.

The Spurs will visit Indiana on Friday night, likely without All-Star center Victor Wembanyama, who suffered ligament damage in a hyperextended knee against the Knicks earlier this week.

