KSAT Community spotlight feature: Wounded Warrior Project

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT Community is partnering with the Wounded Warrior Project in September for the nonprofit's first Carry Forward 5K in San Antonio.

The mission at Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) is to honor and empower wounded warriors — and Carry Forward is your chance to put that mission in motion at one of the most powerful, one-of-a-kind events you'll ever experience.

Wounded Warrior Project encourages the community to join its movement and to honor those who served and sacrificed for our freedom.

Wounded Warrior Carry Forward 5K

Date: Saturday, Oct. 5

Location: Mission County Park, 6030 Padre Drive

Time: Check-in starts at 7:30 a.m. event starts at 8:30 a.m.

If you are interested in registering, visit wwpcarryforward.org.

