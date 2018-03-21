LIVE: Austin serial bombing suspect dies after confrontation with police, reports say

AUSTIN, Texas - A Pflugerville man tied to the serial bombings in Austin has died after a confrontation with police overnight, the Austin American-Statesman reports.

Authorities said they were attempting to make an arrest early Wednesday when the suspect killed himself with an explosive device.

The incident occurred not far from where local police say a suspicious package was located in the town of Pflugerville. The incident has closed Interstate 35 southbound near the Old Settlers Exit.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that authorities identified the suspect in the past 24 hours on information obtained after the suspect shipped an explosive device from a FedEx store in Southwest Austin. The evidence there included security video, officials said.

The FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Austin Police are currently at the scene. All inbound lanes of Interstate 35 are closed due to the heavy police presence. Traffic is currently at a stand still.

KSAT 12 has a crew headed to the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Traffic Update: IH-35 is being shut down both northbound and southbound, all lanes, near the Old Settlers Exit. — Round Rock Police (@roundrockpolice) March 21, 2018

LATEST: A man has been shot in connection with the Austin bombings investigation, law enforcement sources say. This occurred not far from where local police say a suspicious package was located last night in the town of Pflugerville. https://t.co/RhOmdJIbSt pic.twitter.com/bLZuHlf4gC — ABC News (@ABC) March 21, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.