Residents urged to stay vigilant, report suspicious packages

AUSTIN, Texas - In the wake of the recent bomb explosions in Texas that have killed two people and injured several others, the Texas Department of Public Safety is urging Texans to remain vigilant and to immediately report any suspicious activity to authorities.

If a situation requires an emergency response, call 911.

Residents should not approach any unknown or suspicious packages or items -- keep a safe distance and notify authorities immediately.

Anyone with information related to the recent bomb explosions is urged to contact the TIPS Hotline at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or 1-800-893-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online via the Austin Police Department's free mobile app on iPhone and Android. Individuals who provide information may remain anonymous and could collect reward money. For information about the ongoing investigation and reward money being offered, click here.

Here are some examples of behaviors/activities that should always be reported to authorities:

Package, briefcase, suitcase or backpack is left unattended.

Strangers asking questions about building security features and procedures.

Cars or trucks are left in no-parking zones at important buildings.

Chemical smells or fumes that are unusual for the location.

People requesting sensitive information, such as blueprints, security plans or VIP travel schedules, without a need to know.

Purchasing supplies that could be used to make bombs or weapons, or purchasing uniforms without having the proper credentials.

Taking photographs or videos of security features, such as cameras or checkpoints.

Texans throughout the state can report suspicious activity to their local law enforcement or through iWATCH (Texas' suspicious activity reporting program) - either online or by calling in an anonymous report at 1-844-643-2251.

The Bexar County Fire Marshal's Office has the following tips on possible indicators of package bombs:

Unexpected or unknown packages.

Lack of a return address.

Excessive postage.

Packages marked "Personal" or "Private."

Packages containing an irregular shape or surface.

Packages with excessive tape or protruding wires.

Packages with unusual markings, stains, spots or emitting unusual odors.

To report a suspicious package, Bexar County residents in the unincorporated areas of the county are urged to call the sheriff's non-emergency number at 210-335-6600. Residents within the City of San Antonio are urged to call the San Antonio Police Department's non-emergency number at 210-207-7273.

