SAPD investigating suspicious deaths on North Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after a passerby found two men dead on the city's North Side early Sunday morning.

Police said the bodies were reported before 8:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Thorain Boulevard, not far from Catalina Avenue.

Authorities said the passerby found the bodies near some railroad tracks and ran home to call police.

The deceased men are believed to be in their 20s or 30s and had no visible signs of trauma. The men had no tattoos or other identifying markings, police said.

The investigation into the deaths is ongoing.

