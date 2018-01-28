Woman shot by SAPD officer dies; second officer-involved shooting this week

SAN ANTONIO - A woman in her 40s is dead after the second officer-involved shooting in San Antonio this week.

Police responded to a call for a welfare check around 4:30 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 13600 block of Bluff Circle near the Silverhorn Golf Course on the city’s North Side.

The woman who called police claimed someone was stalking her and monitoring her computer usage.

When officers arrived to the home, the front door was open. The woman was upstairs in her bedroom, which was locked.

More than a dozen police cars lined the street where the shooting occurred.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said officers were talking with the woman through the door and asked her if she had any weapons. The woman said she didn’t have any.

McManus said when officers forced the door open to emergency detain her, they found the woman with a pistol to her head. An officer grabbed the woman to try to disarm her.

During the struggle, the pistol was pointed to one of the officer’s heads, and the officer fired one shot, striking the woman in the abdomen, McManus said.

The woman, who was a longtime resident of the neighborhood and had a history of mental illness, was taken to University Hospital, where she later died.

The six-year veteran who fired the shot will be placed on administrative duty during the investigation, as is the protocol for these types of cases, McManus said.

Saturday's officer-involved shooting comes two days after a San Antonio police officer fatally shot a robbery suspect after the man attacked the officer with a knife.

