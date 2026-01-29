Girl Scout cookie season kicks off with distribution for San Antonio-area troops

SAN ANTONIO – The 2026 Girl Scout cookie season has kicked off for San Antonio-area troops.

Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas (GSSWT) distributed boxes of cookies in Bexar and 20 other surrounding counties on Wednesday morning.

GSSWT represents the nearly 250 troops and few thousand girls selling cookies in the region this year.

The demand for the popular treat is so high that distribution to troops runs for over four days in San Antonio.

“If you don’t know anything about Girl Scouts, you at least know about the Girl Scout cookie program,” said GSSWT Chief Development and Communications Officer Stephanie Finleon Cortez.

“It’s so iconic because so many women have gotten their start in business and learned such valuable skills selling Girl Scout cookies,” she said.

Cortez said the cookie program remains the largest entrepreneurial program for girls in the world as GSSWT enters its 102nd year.

With nearly 1.2 million cookie boxes sold in 2025, $800 million was raised to support troops nationwide.

This year, eight flavors are available for $5 a box. These include Thin Mints, Lemon-Ups, Adventurefuls, Trefoils, Do-si-dos, Samoas, Tagalongs, Toffee-Tastic and —introducing for the first time — Exploremores.

Inspired by rocky road ice cream, the new Exploremores cookie has flavors of chocolate, marshmallow and toasted almond crème.

Cookies will be sold at local stores, restaurants and other community areas until March 11. You can find a nearby booth online here.

Cortez said she hopes buyers take time to ask Girl Scouts about their goals and how they would like to use proceeds made from the sale.

“Those funds that the girls are earning are going to go towards camping trips, or travel or service projects that the girls are working on, and so give them an opportunity to tell you about their experience,” Campos said.

